Clanton Fire Department will soon staff six full-time firefighters

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - More protection for people in Clanton. The Clanton Fire Department will soon be staffed 24 hours a day.

The fire chief announced this week that he plans to hire six full-time firefighters.

This is in response to increased call volume.

The chief said these full-time positions are necessary to keep everyone safe.

“It’s just getting to the point to where the volunteers - it’s just more than they can handle,” said Chief David Driver.

Chief Driver taking a proactive approach to public safety announcing plans to fully staff the fire department 24 hours a day.

“We were having six to eight calls on average per day. Now we’re up to averaging 10, 12 calls sometimes 15 calls a day. So, for a volunteer department, that is extremely tough. So, that’s why we decided to put money in the budget to go ahead and hire some full-time firefighters,” Chief Driver explained.

The chief said he’s been working tirelessly to find money in the budget to make it happen.

The plan is to hire six full-time firefighters with two working each shift.

“Our volunteers, they get paid per call, but that’s a small amount of money compared to what it’s gon’ cost to fund a full-time fire department because you not only have salary. You’ve got benefits, insurance, retirement, things like that. So, we’ve had to work on the budget and get it budgeted into our new budget starting October 1,” Chief Driver said.

Chief Driver said the department already has a full-time paramedics staff.

Moving forward, the fire department will have four people at the station at all times.

“My plan is to have it started by the First of January. That’ll give us a little bit of time to get the policies in place, the job descriptions in place, and to get people hired. I’ve had a lot of people that are interested and wanting to come work here. So, I think we’re going to have a good response. I don’t think it’s going to be an issue hiring people. So, I’m looking forward to it,” Chief Driver said.

Chief Driver said the application process hasn’t started just yet because he’s still working out the details of some policies, but he’s hoping to have everyone hired by early December.

