City of Birmingham invests $1 million in financial literacy initiative for Birmingham area students

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City students, their parents and faculty and staff will soon have the opportunity to transform their financial effectiveness through a financial literacy initiative funded in part by the City of Birmingham.

The city is putting up $1 million for the BHM Financial Freedom Project.

The initiative will provide grade-appropriate and culturally relevant financial education with a savings account, an investment platform, and classroom curriculum.

It comes through a partnership between Birmingham City Schools, IMC Financial Consulting, and the Goalsetter savings app.

“The time is now to ensure that our youth are the most financially prepared and successful generation our country has produced,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin. “We have both a professional and moral responsibility to ensure the academic and financial success of our students. Their participation in our local, national and global economy is critical to the future of our community and our country, and it is our responsibility to cement their financial foundation as a cornerstone of their financial well-being.”

The BHM Financial Freedom Project seeks to solidify the success of the program by targeting parents and faculty as well as students.

“We can only give students the foundation they need for future financial success if educators and staff feel more secure in their own financial beliefs, knowledge, habits and goals,” said IMC Financial Consulting CEO Isaac M. Cooper. “We must be equally vigilant about providing the adults in their households with the same level of support.”

The pilot phase will launch in October at six Birmingham schools: Jackson-Olin High School, Carver High School, South Hampton K-8 School, Hudson K-8 School, Sun Valley Elementary School and Robinson Elementary School.

