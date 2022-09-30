Cheesy Italian Sausage Pasta Bake

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Serves 8!

Ingredients

1 lb. rigatoni pasta, cooked & drained

1 lb. ground spicy Italian Sausage

1 green bell pepper, sliced

1 onion, sliced

4 cups marinara sauce

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

2 teaspoons garlic powder

Salt/pepper to taste

1 tablespoon olive oil

Parsley for garnish

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

2. In a large skillet on medium heat, add in the olive oil and the spicy Italian Sausage.

Cook until partially done, stirring frequently. Add in the bell peppers and onions and

cook until the sausage is completely cooked through, and the vegetables are soft. Set

aside.

3. Pour the cooked pasta into a 9x13 baking dish, and add in the Italian Sausage

mixture, marinara sauce, and 1 cup of the mozzarella cheese. Season with garlic powder and salt/pepper

to taste and stir to combine. Top with the remaining cup of mozzarella cheese and bake

for about 30 minutes.

4. Garnish with parsley and serve.

