Cheesy Italian Sausage Pasta Bake
Ingredients
1 lb. rigatoni pasta, cooked & drained
1 lb. ground spicy Italian Sausage
1 green bell pepper, sliced
1 onion, sliced
4 cups marinara sauce
2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
2 teaspoons garlic powder
Salt/pepper to taste
1 tablespoon olive oil
Parsley for garnish
Instructions
1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
2. In a large skillet on medium heat, add in the olive oil and the spicy Italian Sausage.
Cook until partially done, stirring frequently. Add in the bell peppers and onions and
cook until the sausage is completely cooked through, and the vegetables are soft. Set
aside.
3. Pour the cooked pasta into a 9x13 baking dish, and add in the Italian Sausage
mixture, marinara sauce, and 1 cup of the mozzarella cheese. Season with garlic powder and salt/pepper
to taste and stir to combine. Top with the remaining cup of mozzarella cheese and bake
for about 30 minutes.
4. Garnish with parsley and serve.
