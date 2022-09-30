LawCall
Car wrecks into Birmingham building, driver taken to hospital
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a car was driven into a building Thursday evening, September 29, 2022.

The incident happened at 68th Place North and 1st Avenue North.

When police arrived, they say several people were trying to get the driver out of the automobile, but the driver was stuck inside the car because the building reportedly collapsed as the car drove inside.

Police say the driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No word yet on what caused this to happen or the driver’s condition.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

