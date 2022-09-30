2023 Fiscal Year Budget for Alabaster projects approved

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many exciting new projects are coming to the City of Alabaster and the 2023 fiscal year budget will fund several of those developments.

Different funds are set up to cover different functions of the city. The total city budget includes the sewer fund, the garbage fund, and the capital projects fund that totals to about $77.5 million.

This does not include the general fund for the day-to-day operations of the city that totals to $45 million.

The process to create a budget like Alabaster’s takes about 6 months.

The mayor and council set priorities and strategic goals then communicates them to the department heads who then make requests for capital, operation and personnel they need to meet their elected officials’ strategic goals.

The capital projects fund is a combination of money saved over time, kind of like a savings account and borrowed money to help with some of those large-scale projects.

Finance Director John Haggard said in the upcoming budget, they have a little over $4 million to fund the completion of Patriot’s Park, which will be their newest park on Industrial Drive.

“We’ve got about $1.3 million in the budget to construct an amphitheater, we’ve got $600,000 for a new classroom and storage facility at one of our fire stations,” Haggard said. “We’ve got a million dollars in new police vehicles to cycle through our fleet rotation for the police department.”

This year will also be the first year where the city is able to help fund the school system - a little over $7 million.

