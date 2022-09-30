LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

2023 Fiscal Year Budget for Alabaster projects approved

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many exciting new projects are coming to the City of Alabaster and the 2023 fiscal year budget will fund several of those developments.

Different funds are set up to cover different functions of the city. The total city budget includes the sewer fund, the garbage fund, and the capital projects fund that totals to about $77.5 million.

This does not include the general fund for the day-to-day operations of the city that totals to $45 million.

The process to create a budget like Alabaster’s takes about 6 months.

The mayor and council set priorities and strategic goals then communicates them to the department heads who then make requests for capital, operation and personnel they need to meet their elected officials’ strategic goals.

The capital projects fund is a combination of money saved over time, kind of like a savings account and borrowed money to help with some of those large-scale projects.

Finance Director John Haggard said in the upcoming budget, they have a little over $4 million to fund the completion of Patriot’s Park, which will be their newest park on Industrial Drive.

“We’ve got about $1.3 million in the budget to construct an amphitheater, we’ve got $600,000 for a new classroom and storage facility at one of our fire stations,” Haggard said. “We’ve got a million dollars in new police vehicles to cycle through our fleet rotation for the police department.”

This year will also be the first year where the city is able to help fund the school system - a little over $7 million.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
Three arrests made in Hoover car burglaries
Three arrests made for car burglaries in Hoover Sunday
Rare green puppy born in Alabama
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Fire truck in Gadsden, Ala. (Source: WBRC staff)
First responders recover body at Noccalula Falls Park

Latest News

More protection for people in Clanton. The Clanton Fire Department will soon be staffed 24...
Clanton Fire Department will soon staff six full-time firefighters
Reporting opioid deaths in Jefferson County
Opioid epidemic actually worse than the numbers indicate
Calera Middle School
Police, school leaders investigate concerning notebook at Calera Middle School
Helping victims of Hurricane Ian
How to make your relief donation go further