18-year-old killed in Blount County crash

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An 18-year-old was killed in a crash Thursday evening according to ALEA.

It happened on New Harmony Road near Finis Murphree Road in Blount County around 5 p.m.

According to officials the teen’s car left the road and overturned. The teenager was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released because of they’re age.

An investigation is ongoing.

