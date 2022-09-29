Woman accused of hitting, killing man while he was checking mail in Bessemer area

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies announced warrants against a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run in the Bessemer area.

Deputies said 55-year-old Teddy Eugene Self, of Bessemer, was struck and killed while reportedly checking his mail on Lock 17 Road in Bessemer on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

Fatal hit-and-run. (Source: Mike Tucker/WBRC)

The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the case presented by Sheriff’s Investigators and issued warrants against 53-year-old Tammy Albanese, also of Bessemer.

Albanese is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries and reckless manslaughter. Her bond is set at $45,000.00. She was arrested and has since posted bond.

Tammy Albanese (Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

