LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Wallace State instructor on administrative leave after social media posts

Wallace State instructor on administrative leave after social media posts
By Javon Williams and Romario Gardner
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Wallace State Community College released a statement on Wednesday in regards to an instructor making “offensive” remarks on social media.

In the posts, history instructor Leigh Ann Courington commended the Ku Klux Klan, praised ‘sundown laws’ and says the Nazis ‘got some things right.’

In the statement, the college reassures students, staff and the public that the campus is inclusive and caring and the incident is a reminder that “we must never think this work is done.”

“As a college, we affirm our commitment to recognizing, addressing, and eliminating racism, bigotry and discrimination in all its forms, and to serving as a beacon of equity, equality, inclusivity and accessibility for our community.”

Wallace State Community College President, Vicki Karolewics

According to the release, Courington has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.

Courington has since deleted her Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
Three arrests made in Hoover car burglaries
Three arrests made for car burglaries in Hoover Sunday
Rare green puppy born in Alabama
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Lightning inside Hurricane Ian
Governor Kay Ivey updates Alabama’s response to Hurricane Ian

Latest News

All lanes closed on I-20/59 NB before US 11 in Cottondale due to crash
A new study from UAB shows cases of Type 2 diabetes spiked during the pandemic. And that...
After seeing an increase in kids getting Type II diabetes, experts share warning signs to look out for
Birmingham Water Works customers react to a potential 8.3% rate hike in 2023
Homewood Fire Department on the scene of a brush fire off State Farm Parkway.
Homewood Fire warns against open flames outside with dry, windy conditions