Tuscaloosa County employees get a raise for 36th year in a row

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County employees are getting a raise for the 36th year in a row. This year it’s five percent.

Tara Scott has worked in the Tuscaloosa County probate office for more than eight years, and she is thrilled to be getting a pay raise of five percent. Scott says she’s a little surprised considering the economy and the fact we’re not too far removed from the pandemic.

“Just because of the way the economy has been, post pandemic, inflation, a lot of factors we were looking at,” said Scott.

And inflation was part of the equation as commissioners tinkered with the idea of an across-the-board pay raise for all 530 full-time and part-time employees. County Commission Chairman Rob Robertson says it was not a hard decision.

“And keep the health insurance contributions at the same rate, so two types of raises trying to off-set a difficult inflationary environment. This is just part of the normal revenue heavily funded by property and sales taxes for the county government,” chairman Robertson said.

Although county employees have gotten a raise for 36 years, it’s not always been five percent. The range has been anywhere from one percent to six percent.

The new budget is $146 million and includes $13 million towards the partial rebuilding of the new county jail. The new budget does not include new fees or taxes.

“That is one of the projects that’s underway. We continue to invest in public safety in this county and with growth unfortunately some other issues with society and crimes come with that and jail is part of that,” said chairman Robertson.

Back to employees like Tara Scott she already knows how she’ll send the extra money that’s on the way.

“I have two small kids that are in school so mostly it will go to them,” she said.

