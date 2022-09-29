Shelby County charity prepares to offer assistance in Florida after hurricane destruction

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - While many are trying to leave Florida right now, a small Shelby County charity is getting ready to head there this weekend.

Hurricane Ian made landfall on the coast Wednesday and those in Florida’s surrounding states are jumping in to help with the relief effort like Hatching Hope in Shelby County. This will be Hatching Hope’s eighth hurricane relief effort and just like past storms, they’re preparing for the worst, yet hoping for the best.

“We’ve served over 125,000 people since our launch in 2016,” said Jessica Trahan with the organization.

The nonprofit is a disaster relief humanitarian organization. It’s one of many heading into the disaster instead of away from it.

“It will be myself and our director Keely going down from Birmingham and we’re meeting up with volunteers,” she said. “We specialize in recovery essentials so things to help with the recovery process and that includes cleaning supplies, items that you can recover some of your items from the house with like buckets, trash bags, personal hygiene type products.”

Trahan says their visit, though, is about more than providing supplies.

“They’re going through some of the toughest parts of their life and so it is sad and it is bittersweet but we’re just hoping to be that light for people and to kind of bring a little bit of comfort to them.”

Hatching Hope posted their most needed items list on Facebook for anyone led to help with their effort. They are looking for items such as toothbrushes/toothpaste, new pillow cases, new throw blankets, adult diapers, energy bars, and trash bags.

Items can be dropped off at The Marketplace by Hatching Hope from Wednesday-Saturday, 10am-6pm. Monetary donations can be made at HatchingHopeCares.org.

