Rising Star: Joshua Creel
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Joshua Creel.

Joshua is a senior at Corner High School with a 4.19 GPA. He is a member of the National Society of High School Scholars, National Beta Club, and on the golf team. He also volunteers at Mission of Hope in Dora, with his church youth leadership team and through mission trips. He is always giving back to others with his heart of gold.

Joshua, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s RISING STAR.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

