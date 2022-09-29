LawCall
Caught on video: Reporter rescues woman from Hurricane Ian floodwaters

Reporter Tony Atkins of WESH 2 News in Orlando rescued a woman who was trying to drive through severe floodwaters Thursday morning. (Source: WESH/CNN)
By WESH staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) - People who work in the media are often told to not make themselves part of the story.

This is an exception to the rule.

Reporter Tony Atkins of WESH 2 News in Orlando rescued a woman who was trying to drive through severe floodwaters Thursday morning.

The woman said she was on her way to work as a nurse when she got stuck.

Ian continues its destruction. (CNN/WFTV/WESH/NASA/NAPLES FIRE-RESCUE DEPARTMENT/MARCEL CHARTIER/@TRENTORR40/TMX/TWITTER/@NASHWX/THOMAS PODGORNY/JOHN IVERSON)

Atkins carried her on his back out of the chest-high water.

Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm, but it is still pounding parts of Florida.

The Biden administration has already approved a major disaster declaration for the state.

After Ian eventually passes through Florida, it’s expected to move across Georgia and South Carolina.

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

