Refuel Ministries preparing to provide aid as Ian makes landfall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hurricane Ian relief efforts are already underway in Alabama. Refuel Ministries President Darrin Jarvis expects to head to Florida sometime in the next week to cook for both neighbors and first responders.

Jarvis is alerting other relief organization partners that his team will be traveling down to help with relief efforts.

Those partners include Christ in Action and God’s Pitcrew. Typically, they will use their contacts with law enforcement to learn where aid is needed the most.

During that time, Refuel Ministries begins buying food in bulk with the help of donations made from people all across Alabama, but until the storm passes, Jarvis and his crew must remain patient.

“Right now, we are waiting to assess the situation until after the storm rolls through and the first responders give groups like ours the OK to come in to help people, but the primary right now is finding out how much damage, making sure everyone is safe and accounted for and then they will start letting volunteers come in,” said Jarvis.

Jarvis stresses all donations go towards buying food to cook for those hurting or those providing aid. Typically, he and his team stay on air mattresses at a local church to further cut costs.

