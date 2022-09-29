LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Refuel Ministries preparing to provide aid as Ian makes landfall

Refuel Ministries prepares to help Ian victims
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hurricane Ian relief efforts are already underway in Alabama. Refuel Ministries President Darrin Jarvis expects to head to Florida sometime in the next week to cook for both neighbors and first responders.

Jarvis is alerting other relief organization partners that his team will be traveling down to help with relief efforts.

Those partners include Christ in Action and God’s Pitcrew. Typically, they will use their contacts with law enforcement to learn where aid is needed the most.

During that time, Refuel Ministries begins buying food in bulk with the help of donations made from people all across Alabama, but until the storm passes, Jarvis and his crew must remain patient.

“Right now, we are waiting to assess the situation until after the storm rolls through and the first responders give groups like ours the OK to come in to help people, but the primary right now is finding out how much damage, making sure everyone is safe and accounted for and then they will start letting volunteers come in,” said Jarvis.

Jarvis stresses all donations go towards buying food to cook for those hurting or those providing aid. Typically, he and his team stay on air mattresses at a local church to further cut costs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
Rare green puppy born in Alabama
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
Hewitt-Trussville High School
Hewitt-Trussville HS principal on administrative leave; Trussville City Schools parents concerned over school safety
Three arrests made in Hoover car burglaries
Three arrests made for car burglaries in Hoover Sunday
Alabama inmates on strike for better prison conditions

Latest News

Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida as a Category 4 storm and thousands of Red Cross employees...
Alabama Red Cross deploys to Florida to help as Hurricane Ian moves through
A new study from UAB shows cases of Type 2 diabetes spiked during the pandemic. And that...
UAB says Type 2 diabetes spiked among Alabama children during the pandemic
City seal of Helena (Source: CityofHelena.org)
Yard debris pickup service ends for Helena residents
The CDC said overdose deaths topped 100,000 annually for the first time. Researchers said the...
Alabama set to receive $16 million to help battle worsening opioid epidemic