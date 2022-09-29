Red Flag Warning extended into Thursday afternoon due to dry air and breezy conditions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! You may need a light jacket this morning as temperatures have cooled into the upper 40s and lower 50s. We are seeing clear conditions thanks to high pressure to our north. We are looking at another breezy and very dry day across Central Alabama. Winds are expected from the northeast at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Another Red Flag Warning has been issued for Greene, Sumter, Hale, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Bibb, Chilton, and Coosa counties starting at noon and ending at 7 PM today. It is encouraged that everyone avoids burning anything outside due to the low humidity and breezy conditions. We are expecting another sunny afternoon with temperatures climbing into the mid 70s. If you plan on being outside this evening, winds will begin to lower a little with temperatures cooling into the 60s.

First Alert Thursday (wbrc)

Slightly Warmer Temperatures Friday: We’ll start tomorrow morning off clear and cool with temperatures back into the upper 40s and lower 50s. We should see another sunny afternoon with a few clouds possible in east Alabama. It will remain very dry and breezy once again. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon could end up a few degrees warmer with highs in the upper 70s. It will be a beautiful day. If you plan on attending any high school football games tomorrow night, plan for a clear sky with temperatures cooling near 70° at 7 PM and dropping in the 60s by the end of the football games. It should be a great evening to be outside.

Weekend Forecast: With the new forecast track with Ian shifting east, we have decided to remove all of our rain chances for the weekend. We should see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky on Saturday and Sunday. Humidity levels will remain comfortable, and temperatures should end up slightly below average. Morning temperatures are expected to drop into the low to mid 50s with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. If you plan on being outside, make sure you grab the sunglasses, hat, and apply the sunscreen. The UV Index will likely remain in the high range meaning you could get sunburn if exposed for 15-20 minutes. The Talladega Race Sunday is looking great for Sunday afternoon! Plan for a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Looking Ahead: Next week’s forecast remains quiet with near-average temperatures. Each day will provide us with a partly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s with lows in the 50s. I see no sign of any wet weather for the next seven to ten days. October is normally one of our driest months of the year.

Tracking Ian: Ian continues to weaken and produce widespread heavy rainfall and windy conditions across the Florida Peninsula. Ian has already produced a large swatch of 12-24 inches of rain along and south of interstate 4 in the Florida Peninsula stretching from Cape Coral towards Orlando and Daytona Beach. It was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm as of the 4 AM advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Ian continues to weaken while over land, but it is forecast to move back over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean. There’s a chance it could maintain or slowly strengthen before it makes a third landfall close to Charleston, SC Friday afternoon as a 70 mph tropical storm. Since Ian will be near hurricane strength, hurricane watches continue for the Georgia and South Carolina coasts. Storm surge will also be a problem in these areas. Ian will then weaken and lose tropical characteristics over the weekend as it moves through the Carolinas. Ian could produce wet weather across east Georgia, the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic over the weekend, but the rain will remain east of Alabama. The good news is that Ian will not have any impact on our weather. If anything, it will reinforce the dry weather across Central Alabama with northerly winds continuing over the weekend.

WBRC Tracking Ian (wbrc)

Tropical Update: Besides Ian, the Atlantic is mostly quiet. Tropical Depression Eleven formed in the eastern Atlantic yesterday, but it has struggled to develop into a named storm. It is forecast to weaken and possibly dissipate thanks to higher wind shear in that region over the next 48 hours.

