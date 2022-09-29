Northport mayor spearheads 14th relief drive. This time it’s for Florida

Tuscaloosa County, Ala. (WBRC) - Once Hurricane Ian struck and starting moving out of Florida, Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon went to work to help.

He spearheaded a relief drive for Ian’s victims. It’s Herndon’s 14th relief drive since the 2011 tornado hit Tuscaloosa.

Mayor Herndon got his church trailer set up and much like previous relief drive efforts, he’s looking for bottled water, non-perishable foods, hygiene products for Floridians impacted by the storm. Herndon has seen natural disasters before.

“I tried calling cities in the zones hit the worst… couldn’t get through to them. I know some of the websites and stuff telling me to boil their water for the next three or four days. I know we’re going to go. I don’t have a definitely destination yet. There will be so many cities in need. I know we need water desperately. But in flooding, bleach is always needed.. canned food products,” said Mayor Herndon.

Herndon says he’s looking at leaving next Wednesday. The drop-off point is the mayor’s surveying office at 2728 Lurleen B. Wallace Boulevard in Northport.

