Homewood yoga studio offering training for teacher certification

By Lynden Blake
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Homewood Yoga studio is offering a training program for yoga teacher certification!

Starting this weekend, U4ic Yoga is hosting a 200-hour yoga instructor certification training.

The training sessions are the first weekend of each month, plus every Tuesday from October 1- March 5. U4ic owner, Tony Todd, says this journey can turn into a career, or it can be a practice which lasts a lifetime.

The cost is $3,000 for the 200-hour training session.

If you want to learn more visit u4icyoga.com.

