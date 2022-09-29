LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Homewood Fire warns against open flames outside with dry, windy conditions

Homewood Fire Department on the scene of a brush fire off State Farm Parkway.
Homewood Fire Department on the scene of a brush fire off State Farm Parkway.(Homewood Fire Department)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A Red Flag Warning was in effect for much of the day in Central Alabama on Wednesday, meaning there was an increased risk of fire danger.

When you mix warm temperatures, low humidity, and strong winds, brush fires are more likely to happen.

Homewood Fire was at the scene of a brush fire Monday off State Farm Parkway. They tweeted photos, saying smoke could be seen off of I-65.

Homewood Fire Captain Mark Shannon says because the weather conditions are favorable for fires spreading quickly, people need to take extreme caution because there are a number of ways brush fires can begin.

“They can start from different reasons,” he explained. “They can start from simply throwing a cigarette out of a car, burning small piles of trash that’s been laying around that the homeowner’s wanting to burn. It’s just not the time to do it right now.”

Captain Shannon is urging you to be careful with any open flame like if you’re grilling. He says if you can avoid it right now, you should.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
Rare green puppy born in Alabama
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
Hewitt-Trussville High School
Hewitt-Trussville HS principal on administrative leave; Trussville City Schools parents concerned over school safety
Three arrests made in Hoover car burglaries
Three arrests made for car burglaries in Hoover Sunday
Alabama inmates on strike for better prison conditions

Latest News

A new study from UAB shows cases of Type 2 diabetes spiked during the pandemic. And that...
After seeing an increase in kids getting Type II diabetes, experts share warning signs to look out for
Birmingham Water Works customers react to a potential 8.3% rate hike in 2023
Hatching Hope is preparing to head to Florida in order to help with hurricane relief efforts.
Shelby County charity prepares to offer assistance in Florida after hurricane destruction
40-year-old Lavetta Tywanna Brock is accused of assaulting an inmate.
Birmingham correctional officer arrested, accused of assaulting inmate