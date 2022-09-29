Homewood Fire warns against open flames outside with dry, windy conditions

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A Red Flag Warning was in effect for much of the day in Central Alabama on Wednesday, meaning there was an increased risk of fire danger.

When you mix warm temperatures, low humidity, and strong winds, brush fires are more likely to happen.

Homewood Fire was at the scene of a brush fire Monday off State Farm Parkway. They tweeted photos, saying smoke could be seen off of I-65.

Homewood Fire Captain Mark Shannon says because the weather conditions are favorable for fires spreading quickly, people need to take extreme caution because there are a number of ways brush fires can begin.

“They can start from different reasons,” he explained. “They can start from simply throwing a cigarette out of a car, burning small piles of trash that’s been laying around that the homeowner’s wanting to burn. It’s just not the time to do it right now.”

Captain Shannon is urging you to be careful with any open flame like if you’re grilling. He says if you can avoid it right now, you should.

