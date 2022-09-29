LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Former NASCAR driver Kyle Petty is now an author

By Sheldon Haygood
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - What hasn’t Kyle Petty done in his life, NASCAR driver, Country singer, sportscaster and now Author. Kyle’s new book “Swerve or Die” is on sale now. It is a national best seller and is being raved as a “must-read for any NASCAR fan.” Kyle shares everything in the book, including dealing with the tragic death of his son Adam on the race track. Kyle joined us virtually on the WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

Also if you’d like to get a signed copy of his book, two opportunities in the Birmingham area are coming up:

When: Friday, September 30, 2022 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Little Professor Bookshop - 2844 18th St. S, Homewood, AL 35209


adding a google map to your website

The second opportunity is Sunday, October 2, 2022; time TBD.

Chevy Merchandise Hauler at Talladega Superspeedway.

Fans can stop by anytime during race weekend, prior to the signing, to reserve a copy of the book and/or find out what time Kyle will be there to sign on race day. You can find more details about the book here, Swerve or Die.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
Three arrests made in Hoover car burglaries
Three arrests made for car burglaries in Hoover Sunday
Rare green puppy born in Alabama
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Fire truck in Gadsden, Ala. (Source: WBRC staff)
First responders recover body at Noccalula Falls Park

Latest News

You can now add author to the list of accomplishments of former NASCAR driver Kyle Petty's...
VIDEO; Kyle Petty on WBRC Noon News
ADPH: More than 1.5M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
The Alabama Department of Corrections has canceled visitation for inmates this weekend after an...
Visitation for Alabama inmates canceled after work stoppages
Alabama Unclaimed Property Division
Find out if you’re owed money simply by searching your name