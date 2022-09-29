Former NASCAR driver Kyle Petty is now an author

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - What hasn’t Kyle Petty done in his life, NASCAR driver, Country singer, sportscaster and now Author. Kyle’s new book “Swerve or Die” is on sale now. It is a national best seller and is being raved as a “must-read for any NASCAR fan.” Kyle shares everything in the book, including dealing with the tragic death of his son Adam on the race track. Kyle joined us virtually on the WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

Also if you’d like to get a signed copy of his book, two opportunities in the Birmingham area are coming up:

When: Friday, September 30, 2022 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Little Professor Bookshop - 2844 18th St. S, Homewood, AL 35209

The second opportunity is Sunday, October 2, 2022; time TBD.

Chevy Merchandise Hauler at Talladega Superspeedway.

Fans can stop by anytime during race weekend, prior to the signing, to reserve a copy of the book and/or find out what time Kyle will be there to sign on race day. You can find more details about the book here, Swerve or Die.

