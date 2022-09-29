Firefighters battle several fires in Shelby County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Forestry Commission says they’re working a ten acre fire, that started out as a five acre fire Thursday morning, September 29, 2022.

The fire started in the Fourmile community.

The fire multiplied into three more fires, and none were contained as of 6 p.m.

No structures are threatened right now, but firefighters said the weather is making it difficult to contain the flames.

Wildfires burning in Shelby County (WBRC)

