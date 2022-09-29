LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Birmingham Water Works customers react to a potential 8.3% rate hike in 2023

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re a Birmingham Water Works customer, you may soon see a significant jump in your bill.

The Water Works board is considering raising your rates by an average of 8.3% for next year and it could be an even higher rate for some households.

“That is kind of a steep increase,” Customer Andrew Webber said. “I wouldn’t exactly enjoy paying that out of pocket.”

The proposed 8.3% rate increase is nearly double the rate increase from last year.

“That is pretty high, it doesn’t sit right,” Customer McKenzie Foxall said. “I would try and consider using less water, doing less loads of laundry or things like that.”

Some households that use a lot of water could pay up to a 19% increase, depending on the BWWB’s tiered rate structure.

“It would make it more difficult in terms of everything else already going up, so if water goes up too, we may have less money for groceries or gas and stay home more,” Customer Juan Granados said.

The proposed rate increase is a part of the board’s attempt to raise next year’s budget by almost 11%. They are asking for $128 million, even though they project a nearly 3% decrease in demand for water.

After overcharging some customers earlier this year, Jefferson County Commissioner Shelia Tyson said she doesn’t know how they could justify this type of increase.

“The customers have yet to get a bill that has been correct in a whole year,” Tyson said. “With an increase, that is not going to help them at all. They have not adjusted the bills enough to justify any type of increase.”

BWW said the new budget would include looking at automated meter readers, replacing old pipe, and hiring more employees. But, customers said with a rate hike that high, they want more.

“If they are able to actually improve their facilities using the revenue that comes from this increase, then that makes sense,” Granados said. “However, if they just use it to make more money for themselves and not give back to the people in any way with improved water quality, then that’s not worth it.”

“I want an itemized budget on what exactly are you going to do with the raise that you’re getting from the rate payers,” Tyson said.

The proposed rate hike is still being vetted by the board and won’t likely be voted on until late November.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
Rare green puppy born in Alabama
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
Hewitt-Trussville High School
Hewitt-Trussville HS principal on administrative leave; Trussville City Schools parents concerned over school safety
Three arrests made in Hoover car burglaries
Three arrests made for car burglaries in Hoover Sunday
Alabama inmates on strike for better prison conditions

Latest News

A new study from UAB shows cases of Type 2 diabetes spiked during the pandemic. And that...
After seeing an increase in kids getting Type II diabetes, experts share warning signs to look out for
Homewood Fire Department on the scene of a brush fire off State Farm Parkway.
Homewood Fire warns against open flames outside with dry, windy conditions
Hatching Hope is preparing to head to Florida in order to help with hurricane relief efforts.
Shelby County charity prepares to offer assistance in Florida after hurricane destruction
40-year-old Lavetta Tywanna Brock is accused of assaulting an inmate.
Birmingham correctional officer arrested, accused of assaulting inmate