Birmingham correctional officer arrested, accused of assaulting inmate

40-year-old Lavetta Tywanna Brock is accused of assaulting an inmate.
40-year-old Lavetta Tywanna Brock is accused of assaulting an inmate.(Jefferson County Jail)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A correctional officer with the Birmingham Police Department has been arrested on charges she assaulted an inmate, according to authorities.

The BPD’s Internal Affairs Division was notified of an incident involving an alleged assault committed by a Birmingham correctional officer on Sunday, August 25.

The police department says they took immediate action and 40-year-old Lavetta Tywanna Brock was immediately relieved of duty pending an investigation.

Authorities say their investigation led investigators to pursue criminal charges against Brock.

Detectives presented their case to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for review. After that review, a warrant was issued for assault in the second degree.

Brock was taken into custody and is being held on a $15,000 bond at the Jefferson County Jail.

Officials say Brock has been with the Birmingham Police Department working as a correctional officer since July 2021.

