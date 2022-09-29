LawCall
Beat Auburn Beat Hunger Annual Food Drive kicks off

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - In Alabama, more than 700,00 people struggle with food insecurity according to Feeding America.

A team of UA students is working together to raise awareness of food insecurity while collecting donations for the West Alabama Food Bank Sept. 30 through Nov. 17 for the annual Beat Auburn Beat Hunger campaign.

For the first time since 2019, the kickoff event will take place on the steps of the state capitol in Montgomery Friday, Sept. 30. That’s the same day participants can begin making donations of canned and nonperishable foods in red barrels spread across the UA campus and Tuscaloosa area. Monetary donations can also be made to the food bank via its website.

Founded in 1994, this will be the 29th year that University of Alabama students wage the friendly competition against students at Auburn University to raise money and donations leading up to the Iron Bowl.

The winner of the competition will be announced Nov. 18.

