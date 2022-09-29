LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

All lanes closed on I-20/59 NB before US 11 in Cottondale due to crash

(WAFB)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are heavy delays on I-20/59 NB due to a crash just before US 11.

All lanes are currently closed.

Officials are on the scene. Please use caution in this area.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
Three arrests made in Hoover car burglaries
Three arrests made for car burglaries in Hoover Sunday
Rare green puppy born in Alabama
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Lightning inside Hurricane Ian
Governor Kay Ivey updates Alabama’s response to Hurricane Ian

Latest News

Wallace State instructor on administrative leave after social media posts
Wallace State instructor on administrative leave after social media posts
A new study from UAB shows cases of Type 2 diabetes spiked during the pandemic. And that...
After seeing an increase in kids getting Type II diabetes, experts share warning signs to look out for
Birmingham Water Works customers react to a potential 8.3% rate hike in 2023
Homewood Fire Department on the scene of a brush fire off State Farm Parkway.
Homewood Fire warns against open flames outside with dry, windy conditions