All lanes closed on I-20/59 NB before US 11 in Cottondale due to crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are heavy delays on I-20/59 NB due to a crash just before US 11.

8:14 AM: *BREAKING TRAFFIC* CRASH ON I-20/59 NB before US 11 causing ALL LANES to CLOSE. Please seek an alternate route. #wbrctraffic pic.twitter.com/ERVPTSXIMb — WBRC FOX6 Traffic (@WBRCtraffic) September 29, 2022

All lanes are currently closed.

Officials are on the scene. Please use caution in this area.

