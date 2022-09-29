Alabama helps with the road to recovery following Hurricane Ian

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hurricane Ian made landfall over Florida on Wednesday leaving destruction in its path.

The category four storm swept over Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. Nearly 800 crew members with Alabama Power are now on their way to help with recovery in Savannah. Michelle Tims with Alabama Power said they wanted to make sure Alabama wouldn’t see impacts from Ian before deciding how best to help.

“By that point, Florida had all of the help that they needed. So we knew that Georgia would have impacts as well and we wanted to help our sister company and head to Georgia and make sure Georgia customers had the support they needed, too.”

Crews will be in Georgia for as long as they are needed.

The Red Cross will be making its way to Florida in the coming days. Annette Rowland said crew members will help with warm meals, supplies and even offer mental health support.

“They don’t realize it is traumatic until they realize they’re having issues sleeping, or that something is triggering something but don’t realize it. So we try to be proactive about it and have somebody there in the shelters who are talking to people.”

If you are looking for ways to help with recovery, information can be found here.

