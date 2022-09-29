LawCall
Alabama Department of Corrections cancels weekend visitations

Weekend visitations were canceled due to the impact the stoppages have had on staff resources, according to ADOC.
By Charles Montgomery, Javon Williams and Matthew King
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Due to ongoing inmate work stoppages, the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) has canceled weekend visitations.

Weekend visitations were canceled due to the impact the stoppages have had on staff resources, according to ADOC.

In a release by ADOC, it reads that since the beginning of these work stoppages, controlled movement and other security measures have been deployed to maintain a secure environment. The ADOC did not comment on the specific security procedures due to the safety of the inmates, staff and the public.

Facilities have been on a holiday meal schedule since Monday which allows for two meals instead of three. According to ADOC, this is not a retaliatory measure but logically necessary to ensure that other critical services are being provided.

ADOC hopes that regular meal service can be restored as soon as possible, which is whenever the work stoppages end. One thing that was not mentioned in this release was the distribution of medications to inmates who need them or take them regularly.

Venozola Jones says her husband is living with diabetes at the Limestone Correctional Facility. Jones says she worries for his health, especially during this work stoppage.

“Because of this strike, my husband is not receiving his healthcare he should normally get,” Jones said. “He’s not the only one is what I’m trying to say.”

Jones says that what the inmates are currently being fed on top of him not receiving medication could potentially not be good for inmates who also have diabetes.

“Who’s to say a diabetic won’t have a hypoglycemic reaction with one piece of cheese, two slices of bread, and a scoop of peanut butter? That’s not enough calories or a 500-calorie diet,” Jones said.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

