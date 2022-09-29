Affogato or Turtle Trak by Alicia’s Coffee
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Affogato (Turtle Trak) - Affogato is an Italian coffee-based dessert
The coffee can be served as a beverage or dessert
Ingredients:
Vanilla Ice cream or Gelato (but you can use any flavor you like)
Espresso
Whipped cream
Sea Salt Caramel sauce
Chocolate sauce
Heath nuts
Directions:
1 Scoop of vanilla ice cream
1 shot of espresso
Topped with whipped cream, sea salt caramel and chocolate sauce.
Add heath nuts
And enjoy with a Turtle Pecan biscotti