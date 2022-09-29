Affogato or Turtle Trak by Alicia’s Coffee

Affogato (Turtle Trak) - Affogato is an Italian coffee-based dessert

The coffee can be served as a beverage or dessert

Ingredients:

Vanilla Ice cream or Gelato (but you can use any flavor you like)

Espresso

Whipped cream

Sea Salt Caramel sauce

Chocolate sauce

Heath nuts

Directions:

1 Scoop of vanilla ice cream

1 shot of espresso

Topped with whipped cream, sea salt caramel and chocolate sauce.

Add heath nuts

And enjoy with a Turtle Pecan biscotti