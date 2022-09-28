Village Tavern’s Cajun seafood fettuccine

INGREDIENTS

3 TBSP. Olive Oil

8 EACH Jumbo Sea Scallops, fresh

½ teaspoon Kosher Salt

¼ teaspoon Coarse Grind Black Pepper

5 OZ. WT. Andouille Sausage, sliced ¼”

8 EACH Jumbo Shrimp, peeled and deveined, tail-off

1 ½ CUP Cajun Pasta Sauce (Recipe Below)

20 OZ. WT. Fettuccine, cooked

Garnish:

1 TBSP. Green Pepper, diced

1 TBSP. Red Pepper, diced

2 TBSP. Green Onions, sliced

PROCEDURE

1. Season the scallops lightly on both sides with salt and black pepper mix.

2. Pre-heat large sauté pan on high heat. Do not add the oil until you are certain the pan is hot.

3. When you add the oil, it should shimmer and see wisps of smoke—too much smoke means the pan is too hot. Immediately put your scallops in the pan, flat side down. Cook for 1 minute, lift the edges gently. When the scallops are caramelized and a mahogany brown color, turn them over and reduce heat by half. Cook for another 1 minute.

4. Add shrimp and sausage. When shrimp is done – add sauce.

5. When sauce is hot and incorporated in seafood add well drain cooked pasta.

6. Place in a bowl or platter – twirl – place scallops and shrimp around the pasta.

7. Sprinkle green and red pepper over pasta. Garnish with green onions.

CAJUN PASTA SAUCE

Yield: Approximately 10 Cups

INGREDIENTS

2 Tablespoons Olive Oil

1 Cup Yellow Onion, Diced ¼”

1 Cup Tasso, Shredded in Processor

2 Tablespoons Garlic, Minced

½ Cup Cajun Seasoning

¾ Cup White Wine

¾ Cup Tomato Paste

2 Quarts Heavy Cream

1 ½ Tablespoons Texas Pete

3 Tablespoons Worcestershire Sauce

3 Tablespoons Dijon Mustard (Smooth-Not Grained)

PROCEDURE

1. Heat oil over medium heat in a stockpot. Add onions and sauté about ten minutes, or until soft and fragrant. Do not allow onions to color.

2. Add Tasso, garlic, and Cajun Seasoning. Continue to sauté for 3 minutes, stirring constantly.

3. Add white wine and tomato paste, stir, and simmer until mixture is quite thick. Do not allow bottom to scorch.

4. Add cream, Texas Pete, and Worcestershire. Bring to boil, reduce heat and simmer 15 minutes.

5. Remove from heat, whisk in mustard.

6. Transfer to a container, chill in ice bath, label, cover, and refrigerate if not used immediately.