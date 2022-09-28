LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

US ski mountaineer’s body found after Nepal expedition

Hilaree Nelson is known for going on skiing expeditions around the world, setting records and...
Hilaree Nelson is known for going on skiing expeditions around the world, setting records and paving the way for a new generation of climbers.(Instagram/Hilaree Nelson via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hilaree Nelson was known for extreme skiing and as a pioneer in the mountaineering community.

She was also known for going on skiing expeditions around the world, setting records and paving the way for a new generation of climbers.

Nelson hadn’t been seen since Monday while exploring Mount Manaslu in Nepal, the eighth-highest mountain in the world.

By Wednesday, the 49-year-old’s body was found.

Last week, Nelson posted about the challenges of the trip along with pictures of the expedition.

In her post, she said she didn’t feel “as sure-footed on Manaslu” and mentioned the bad weather. She also said the journey was testing her resilience.

Nelson leaves behind two children and her partner, who was with her on this expedition.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rare green puppy born in Alabama
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
Hewitt-Trussville High School
Hewitt-Trussville HS principal on administrative leave; Trussville City Schools parents concerned over school safety
Alabama inmates on strike for better prison conditions
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot

Latest News

An active shooter has been reported at a hospital in Sherwood, Arkansas, the police department...
Active shooter reported at Arkansas hospital
Lightning inside Hurricane Ian
Governor Kay Ivey updates Alabama’s response to Hurricane Ian
Water has receded near Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa Wednesday morning ahead of Hurricane Ian....
LIVE: Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds
The mayor surprised some by saying he believes the Birmingham Water Works Board is due for some...
Birmingham Water Works Chair Chris Rice doubles back again; says he won’t dispute his resignation
A high number of injuries is prompting school districts to cancel football seasons.
Another varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season