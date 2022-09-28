LawCall
Tuscaloosa County school plans for new high school football stadium

Brookwood High School
By Bryan Henry
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BROOKWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Brookwood High School has a new football stadium in the works.

The new stadium will be built across the street from the school on Miners Memorial Highway in Brookwood. The Tuscaloosa County School Board approved the project on Tuesday. The price tag will be around $18 million and school leaders expect the stadium to be built just in time for when the football season begins next fall.

Tuscaloosa County School district leaders say the funds will come from a combination of bond money and local funding.

“Obviously you’ll have your concession stands for the home and visitors. There will be a track. We’re excited about the track that will be around the field and we’ll be the only county school with a track,” said Brookwood High School principal Kellie Hubbard.

“The one thing I’m looking forward to is probably the track. I just think that’s a cool thing on our field from Brookwood. It’s a great feeling to have a track and a cool aspect for the new field,” said Brookwood High School football player William Sanders.

Principal Kellie Hubbard says construction is scheduled to start in about three weeks. Brookwood has played its football games at Billy Joe Young Stadium since the 1940s.

