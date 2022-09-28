LawCall
Suspect detained in shooting with injuries in Chelsea

Shooting investigation in Shelby County
Shooting investigation in Shelby County(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting with injuries in Chelsea on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Deputies were called to a shooting on Brandy Circle before 2 p.m.

During the initial response to the call, Chelsea Middle School was placed on a soft lockdown until additional information was known.

Deputies said a suspect was detained, and the lockdown was lifted for Chelsea Middle School.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

