Suspect detained in shooting with injuries in Chelsea

SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting with injuries in Chelsea on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Deputies were called to a shooting on Brandy Circle before 2 p.m.

During the initial response to the call, Chelsea Middle School was placed on a soft lockdown until additional information was known.

Deputies said a suspect was detained, and the lockdown was lifted for Chelsea Middle School.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

