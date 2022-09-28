LawCall
Sideline Schedule Week 6

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Game of the Week - Etowah at Oneonta

Helena at Briarwood

Hoover at Oak Mountain

Hayden at Jasper

Dora at Cordova

Winfield at Tarrant

Jackson-Olin at Gardendale

Center Point at Shades Valley

Parker at Woodlawn (Lawson Field)

Springville at Moody

Southside Gadsden at Leeds

Central Tuscaloosa at Hillcrest Tuscaloosa

McAdory at Northridge

Addison at Meek

Hamilton at Curry

Pelham at Calera

Plainview at Hokes Bluff

Holly Pond at Gaston

Christina Chambers

Hewitt Trussville at Thompson

