Sideline Schedule Week 6

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Game of the Week - Etowah at Oneonta

Helena at Briarwood

Hoover at Oak Mountain

Hayden at Jasper

Dora at Cordova

Winfield at Tarrant

Jackson-Olin at Gardendale

Center Point at Shades Valley

Parker at Woodlawn (Lawson Field)

Springville at Moody

Southside Gadsden at Leeds

Central Tuscaloosa at Hillcrest Tuscaloosa

McAdory at Northridge

Addison at Meek

Hamilton at Curry

Pelham at Calera

Plainview at Hokes Bluff

Holly Pond at Gaston

Christina Chambers

Hewitt Trussville at Thompson

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.