Sideline Schedule Week 6
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Game of the Week - Etowah at Oneonta
Helena at Briarwood
Hoover at Oak Mountain
Hayden at Jasper
Dora at Cordova
Winfield at Tarrant
Jackson-Olin at Gardendale
Center Point at Shades Valley
Parker at Woodlawn (Lawson Field)
Springville at Moody
Southside Gadsden at Leeds
Central Tuscaloosa at Hillcrest Tuscaloosa
McAdory at Northridge
Addison at Meek
Hamilton at Curry
Pelham at Calera
Plainview at Hokes Bluff
Holly Pond at Gaston
Christina Chambers
Hewitt Trussville at Thompson
