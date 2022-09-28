Red Cross asking for more blood donations amid hurricane season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Local organizations are already offering aid and relief to those in Florida, waiting for Hurricane Ian to strike the coast.

While the storm likely won’t cause much impact in Central Alabama, local Red Cross officials said giving back at home can help make a big difference.

Alabama’s Red Cross does not typically help Florida with natural disasters, but just a few days ago, they sent thousands of units of blood to Florida in anticipation of Hurricane Ian. Spokesperson Annette Rowland said that means they need Alabama residents to donate, to help get the supply back up.

Rowland said they have three to four days supply right now, which isn’t critically low, but it could be very easily if donations don’t come in. She said they saw less donations than usual in July and August, so the need is still heavy. Rowland said they have donations scheduled throughout the state for the entire week, and as long as people go to those and new donors sign up to help after the hurricane, Alabama will be stocked up.

“Even if you aren’t injured in the storm, people cant keep blood donation appointments, which interrupts the flow of blood supply. This is why we went ahead and sent those products there, and we are just asking everyone who is not affected to make sure that blood supply stays.”

Rowland said one donation can help anywhere from one to three lives, depending on the injury or type of transfusion.

Click here to find a donation appointment near you.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.