Jemison PD searching for man with multiple warrants

Authorities searching for Christin Bardomiano Martinez
Authorities searching for Christin Bardomiano Martinez
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JEMISON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jemison Police Department is searching for Christin Martinez, age 30, in the area of 13000 block of County Rd. 42 East. Also searching for the suspect are the Chilton County Sheriff’s Dept., Clanton PD, Thorsby PD and ALEA

Martinez has multiple outstanding warrants for Assault 1st, Kidnapping and Making Terrorist Threats according to Jemison PD. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt.

Jemison PD is asking anyone with information about Martinez to call (205) 755-2511 or 911.

