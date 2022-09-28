Jefferson State Clanton cuts ribbon on brand new CDL track

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson State Community College in Clanton cut the ribbon on its brand new Commercial Drivers License track on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Over 3,500 people have expressed interest in the program. President of Jefferson State, Keith Brown, said there is a gap in training opportunities in this part of the state.

“When we heard from our business community that they needed CDL drivers, it’s not just one industry, it could be logistics, construction, retail, it could be all of those. It transcends into so many different industries. So when we were out meeting with our business community we heard from them repeatedly, ‘Please start a CDL program.’ There’s a gap in training in this part of the state and we’re excited to be able to fill that role,” said Brown.

The inaugural class started just over a month ago. Twelve drivers are now learning all the necessary skills to get their CDL. The Appalachian Regional Commission is covering the cost of the first four classes. Meaning 48 students are getting their training for free.

“So many of our students don’t have the means to come out of pocket to pay for some of the training. So being able to secure that grant provided at no cost to them, get us started really, in a great fashion was very important to us. And then we have some traction from there. we’ll reach our industry partners and say look at what we’ve done already, now come and help us with this program as well,” said Brown.

Jefferson State expects classes to be full for a while. They plan to open class times on nights and weekends in the future.

