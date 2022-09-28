Governor Kay Ivey updates Alabama’s response to Hurricane Ian

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey’s Office released a statement Wednesday morning concerning Alabama’s response to Hurricane Ian and assistance for the state of Florida.

Read her full statement below:

For the last several days, Governor Ivey and Alabama’s emergency management officials closely monitored Ian’s projected path to ensure the state was prepared, should the storm’s path include Alabama. Since emergency officials became confident that Alabama was in the clear of the storm, the preparations changed to include assisting Florida in any way that was needed.

Already, Governor Ivey approved emergency response vehicles such as, but not limited to, utility vehicles, bucket trucks and supply trucks responding to Hurricane Ian to have authority to bypass all ALDOT weigh station facilities through October 24, 2022. 17 electric co-ops and Alabama Power teams stand ready to assist. There are also three standby shelters, which would open in a capacity-triggered fashion. Any evacuees in the state are encouraged to dial 2-1-1 for information. Governor Ivey also shared that the Alabama Department of Tourism has established a QR code that evacuees can use to assist in locating available hotel rooms.

Today, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis called Governor Ivey, and Governor Ivey expressed that Alabama stands ready to help Florida as the Hurricane makes landfall and on through the recovery. Governor Ivey has already begun preparations to send other means of assistance to the state of Florida and mentioned to Governor DeSantis that Alabama state agencies are actively evaluating resources in areas, including aviation, medical and EMS. Following their call, Governor Ivey also issued the following statement:

“Today, I expressed to Governor DeSantis that Alabama is committed to helping our friends in Florida. Us Gulf Coast states are far too familiar with the wrath of Mother Nature, but this storm will, no doubt, be unprecedented. We continue taking steps to ensure we are offering our helping hand however we can. I pray for the people of Florida and anyone in the storm’s path. I told Governor DeSantis today that if they need it and we’ve got it, then we’re going to send it.” – Governor Kay Ivey

For planning purposes: Governor Ivey’s Press Office will continue providing any other necessary updates. I fully anticipate there will be updates to come.

