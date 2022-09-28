Former Shelby Co. coach, teacher accused of sexual contact with a student

SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A former head coach and teacher in Shelby County was arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with a student, according to Calera Police Chief David Hyche.

According to court records, Michael D. Montgomery was indicted for engaging in sexual contact while being a school employee.

Montgomery is a former teacher and coach at Calera High School. According to Shelby County Schools, he hasn’t been employed with the Shelby County Schools system since May 2022.

