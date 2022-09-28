LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Former Shelby Co. coach, teacher accused of sexual contact with a student

Michael D. Montgomery
Michael D. Montgomery(Shelby County Jail)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A former head coach and teacher in Shelby County was arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with a student, according to Calera Police Chief David Hyche.

According to court records, Michael D. Montgomery was indicted for engaging in sexual contact while being a school employee.

Montgomery is a former teacher and coach at Calera High School. According to Shelby County Schools, he hasn’t been employed with the Shelby County Schools system since May 2022.

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rare green puppy born in Alabama
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
Hewitt-Trussville High School
Hewitt-Trussville HS principal on administrative leave; Trussville City Schools parents concerned over school safety
Alabama inmates on strike for better prison conditions
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot

Latest News

Wallace State Community College: Employee placed on administrative leave pending investigation into ‘offensive’ statements
Shooting investigation in Shelby County
19-year-old suspect detained in shooting with injuries in Chelsea
Students evacuate after fire near Abrams Elementary
Students evacuate after fire near Abrams Elementary
Alabama Red Cross volunteering in Florida
Alabama Red Cross volunteering in Florida