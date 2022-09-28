LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

First responders recover body at Noccalula Falls Park

Body recovered from Black Creek Gorge in Gadsden
By Catherine Patterson
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - First responders in Gadsden recovered a body from the Black Creek Gorge at Noccalula Falls Park Wednesday.

The Gadsden Fire Department was called out on a report of an unresponsive person in the gorge. When they found the person in a rocky area, they determined the person had been dead for a period of time.

Gadsden Fire, Gadsden Police and Parks and Rec employees worked for three hours to recover the body.

No identity has been released yet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
Rare green puppy born in Alabama
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
Hewitt-Trussville High School
Hewitt-Trussville HS principal on administrative leave; Trussville City Schools parents concerned over school safety
Three arrests made in Hoover car burglaries
Three arrests made for car burglaries in Hoover Sunday
Alabama inmates on strike for better prison conditions

Latest News

The CDC said overdose deaths topped 100,000 annually for the first time. Researchers said the...
Alabama set to receive $16 million to help battle worsening opioid epidemic
Nabeel's
Homewood mainstay Nabeel’s is closing
Debris pick up changes in Helena
Debris pick up changes in Helena
Body recovered from Black Creek Gorge in Gadsden
Body recovered from Black Creek Gorge in Gadsden