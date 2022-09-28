First responders recover body at Noccalula Falls Park

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - First responders in Gadsden recovered a body from the Black Creek Gorge at Noccalula Falls Park Wednesday.

The Gadsden Fire Department was called out on a report of an unresponsive person in the gorge. When they found the person in a rocky area, they determined the person had been dead for a period of time.

Gadsden Fire, Gadsden Police and Parks and Rec employees worked for three hours to recover the body.

No identity has been released yet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.