First Alert for dry and breezy conditions Wednesday; Ian intensifies into a Category 4 Hurricane

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! We are starting out the day chilly and dry. Temperatures north of I-20 are in the 40s with low to mid 50s farther south. You may need the light jacket this morning and a wind breaker this afternoon. Wind speeds are fairly light this morning, but it will get breezy at times this afternoon with northerly winds at 10-20 mph with isolated gusts up to 25 mph. A red flag warning has been issued for most of Central Alabama today. The combination of very low humidity values and breezy conditions could result in critical fire weather conditions. Outdoor burning is discouraged and not recommended. We are planning for another sunny and beautiful afternoon. Temperatures may trend a few degrees cooler than yesterday with highs in the low to mid 70s. If you plan on being outside this evening, you may need a light jacket as temperatures cool into the 60s by 7-8 PM. Winds should decrease by tonight from the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Sunshine Continues through Friday: The nice and dry fall weather is expected to continue for the remainder of the work week. Temperatures tomorrow morning will end up chilly once again with many of us cooling off into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Highs tomorrow afternoon are forecast to climb into the mid 70s with a sunny sky. Winds will remain breezy from the northeast at 10-15 mph. Friday will end up similar but just a few degrees warmer. Morning temperatures are expected to cool into the lower 50s with highs in the upper 70s. If you plan on attending any high school football games Friday evening, the forecast is looking very nice with temperatures cooling into the 60s with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. The eastward track of Ian will keep our area dry Friday.

Weekend Forecast: Ian has been the big question mark regarding our weekend forecast. The latest trends indicate that Ian will end up farther to the east, so impacts are looking minimal across Central Alabama. The bulk of the rain and wind will remain in parts of Georgia and South Carolina Friday and Saturday. We will likely see increasing clouds in east Alabama Saturday. Most of us will likely remain dry Saturday afternoon. We lowered the rain chance to only 20%. The best spots to see rain on Saturday include Cherokee, Calhoun, and Clay counties. We will likely enjoy a partly cloudy sky with breezy conditions Saturday. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday is also looking mostly dry with only an isolated chance for a passing shower mainly north of I-20. Temperatures Sunday afternoon are likely to climb into the mid 70s. If you are planning on attending the Talladega Race, the weather looks mostly dry and nice. The dry weather pattern will likely continue early next week. Temperatures may end up warmer and closer to average with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the 50s.

Hurricane Ian: Ian did not intensify into a Category 4 hurricane yesterday due to an eyewall replacement cycle. It was able to form a large eye which unfortunately allowed the storm to expand its wind field and become slightly larger. The eye is now complete, and it has strengthened into a powerful Category 4 hurricane this morning with winds up to 140 mph as of the 4 AM update from the National Hurricane Center. Ian will likely maintain its strength as it makes landfall early this afternoon. It is forecast to make landfall between North Point and Naples late this morning and early this afternoon as a major hurricane. It looks very bad for parts of the Fort Myers area. It is still forecast to slow down once it interacts with the Florida Peninsula. Significant storm surge, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and extreme rainfall is expected with Ian across the Florida Peninsula over the next 24 to 48 hours. Storm surge could end up greater than 12 feet in the Fort Myers area. Tampa’s storm surge threat is significantly lower since the storm will be farther south. The majority of our weather models hint that one to two feet of rain could accumulate along Interstate 4 from Tampa, Orlando, and into Daytona Beach over the next 48 hours. The Weather Prediction Center highlights this area for today and tomorrow with a high risk of flooding. If this verifies, we are looking at catastrophic flooding that could take place.

The track of Ian is similar to Hurricane Charley from 2004, but I will note that Ian is not Charley. It is larger, and it is slower storm. Winds are more spread out in Ian unlike Charley that had extreme winds very close to the center of the storm. Ian will likely create widespread impacts across the majority of the Florida Peninsula today and tomorrow. Once Ian moves off the east coast of Florida, it will turn northwards and make another landfall somewhere along the Georgia and South Carolina border Friday evening as a tropical storm. It will then move into South Carolina and lose tropical characteristics over the weekend.

Ian’s Impacts for the Alabama Gulf Coast: Ian will remain too far east to directly impact the Alabama Gulf Coast. The only issue Ian will produce is a high and dangerous rip current threat along the Alabama Gulf Coast and the Florida Panhandle. We are expecting dry conditions throughout the weekend with plenty of sunshine. My best advice is to avoid the Gulf waters this week. Once Ian moves out, the rip current threat should decrease going into next week.

