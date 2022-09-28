Etowah County Schools launch new program to enhance academic support

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Etowah County Schools is joining more than 30 school districts across the state to participate in the Alabama Department of Education’s Multi-Tier Systems of Support (MTSS). It’s a collaboration with the school district, local government, and the state to make sure students are getting what they need academically, behaviorally, emotionally, and socially.

Superintendent Dr. Alan Cosby says he was thrilled to learn the school district was chosen to join the program. They plan to implement the initiative at eight schools including West End Elementary School, West End High School, Gaston Elementary School, Gaston High School, Highland Elementary School, Hokes Bluff Elementary, Hokes Bluff Middle School, and Hokes Bluff High School.

“When we first looked at applying for the grant, we knew we could not do all 20+ schools. We looked at various factors and decided this would be a good starting point.”

Dr. Cosby says the state has plans eventually to add MTSS to every school in Alabama. He adds they decided to apply for the grant to help enhance the programs they already have.

“Obviously, academics is one of those and mental health,” says Dr. Cosby. “Many other areas that we just kind of offer all these wraparound services. We really wanted to streamline that. Put those under one umbrella so that we have a very systematic way of delivering our services. We just want to provide the best education that we can throughout all of the Etowah County Schools. This is just one more step in helping do that.”

Dr. Cosby says the school board will meet with the department of education to determine the initial steps in implementing the program in the schools. To learn more about MTSS visit, https://www.alabamaachieves.org/.

