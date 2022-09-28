Equal Justice Initiative to open Legacy Plaza Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Equal Justice Initiative has continued to make its mark in Montgomery and around the world.

“We’ve always seen coming to our sites as the beginning of a journey,” said Bryan Stevenson, EJI’s director and founder.

On Wednesday, EJI will open the Legacy Plaza located next to the Legacy Museum.

“We’re really excited to welcome people to the plaza, to have the plaza open and be a place for reflection and discussion about the content of our museum,” said Stevenson.

The space includes a billboard honoring local civil rights legends, the Legacy Café and art from a local artist.

“I’m thankful that I can have a piece of artwork in this sacred space representing these civil rights heroes,” said Kevin King with the King’s Canvas.

Stevenson said he hopes the experience of coming to the sites and conversations that follow will lead people to a deeper commitment to fight against bigotry, discrimination and violence.

“I always say I think there’s something that feels more like freedom waiting for us in this country. I think there’s something that feels more like equality, feels more like justice and is waiting for us. But we can’t get there if we’re afraid to have the important conversations that we need to have to recover from the long history of racial inequality and racial injustice,” said Stevenson.

The Legacy Plaza will provide more parking for visitors. The Legacy Café is another food option that will offer burgers and sandwiches.

