LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

City of Birmingham commits $1 million to youth financial literacy

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham has committed $1 million to Birmingham City Schools to establish a financial literacy program.

It’s designed to help students gain lifelong financial skills.

Most people learned reading, writing, and arithmetic in school, but some important life skills like budgeting, the importance of saving, and credit are topics many learned as adults through trial and error.

City leaders, along with the Birmingham Superintendent of Schools, saw a need for this type of education and decided now is the time to teach these life skills.

The program is called the BHM Financial Freedom Project.

It’s a partnership between Birmingham City Schools, IMC Financial Consulting, and the Goalsetter Savings app.

City leaders said this program is the first in the country to couple grade-appropriate and culturally relevant financial education.

The program will be embedded in school curriculum, and students will be provided stock portfolios and bank accounts where family and friends can contribute money toward making them early savers.

Students will learn how to manage those accounts as well as acquire skills to manage household finances, taxes, and cryptocurrency.

“The average credit score for Birmingham residents is 597. I want you all to let that sink in for a second. 597, which is unfortunately 78 points lower than the national average. Now, in addition, nearly half of Birmingham residents deal with delinquency. And so, I hope today’s investment will be an opportunity to end that cycle,” Mayor Randall Woodfin explained.

“We know that managing personal resources is the key to financial success for our students and for their families. By educating and empowering them and equipping them with the skills in order to be successful around financial literacy,” said Birmingham City Schools Superintendent, Dr. Mark Sullivan.

Birmingham educators and parents will also have access to this information.

The pilot phase will launch in October at six Birmingham schools: Jackson-Olin High School, Carver High School, South Hampton K-8 School, Hudson K-8 School, Sun Valley Elementary School and Robinson Elementary School.

For more information on the BHM Financial Freedom Project, visit www.BHMFinancialFreedomProject.com.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rare green puppy born in Alabama
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Hewitt-Trussville High School
Hewitt-Trussville HS principal on administrative leave; Trussville City Schools parents concerned over school safety
Dogs found playing with human skull in Birmingham

Latest News

Trussville mayor on school safety
Trussville City leaders attempt to quell concern following discovery of “death notebook” that listed 37 students
Starting next week, you will no longer be able to post comments on the Alabama Department of...
ADPH plans to disable comments function on social media accounts
Authorities searching for Christin Bardomiano Martinez
Chilton County K-9 handler injured during search for man with multiple warrants
The Equal Justice Initiative has continued to make it’s mark in Montgomery and around the...
Equal Justice Initiative to open Legacy Plaza Wednesday