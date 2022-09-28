Campus 124 entertainment district coming to Pelham

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Campus 124, a tribute to the last three digits of Pelham’s zip code, is the city’s newest and fast-growing entertainment district.

Most of the project is complete with restaurants and businesses already up and running.

Campus 124 is a sister campus to Campus 805 out of Huntsville.

Pelham city leaders reached out to Schrimsher company to develop the project on U.S. Highway 31 where the former Valley Elementary School was located.

Campus 124 is looking to be a one stop shop for the city of Pelham where families can come every day of the week.

Austin Schrimsher, project manager for Campus 124, said the project started in 2019 but unfortunately, they had a setback with COVID-19 as a lot of businesses had to cease additional operations.

“We had another setback in March of 2021when the f-3 tornado hit the north end of the campus and took out about a third of it and we are working on the renovations to complete that.”

Campus 124 is open with seven tenants active right now that include the Beer Hog, Half Shell Oyster House, The Guy’s Place and Local Realty.

“The biggest thing that the city is doing is, they are taking three acres in the rear of the campus so that they can build a city park for the city of Pelham,” Schrimsher said. “That will be city property and they have a cooperative district that has been formed and one percent of retail sales will be collected at the campus that will help pay for that park and keep it beautiful.”

Crews are finishing up repairs on the tornado damage that affected the north wing which will be complete in December.

Campus 124 is located near the Canopy at Oak Mountain, both projects set to provide a huge positive economic impact on Pelham and Shelby County.

