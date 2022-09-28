LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Calera Police: Investigation ongoing after ‘notebook’ discovered at Calera Middle School

(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police confirmed a notebook was discovered at Calera Middle School. The notebook, according to school leaders, is similar to a notebook from a Netflix series and it mentions specific students.

The Calera Police Department posted this on Facebook: Our Calera Middle School Resource Officer was notified of this situation today by school staff. We immediately began investigating the incident in conjunction with the school and conferred with our district attorneys office. We will continue to be in constant contact with the school and the Board of Education and immediately follow up if new information is developed.

The Facebook post includes a letter to parents from Calera Middle School Assistant Principal Jennifer Nabors.

Our Calera Middle School Resource Officer was notified of this situation today by school staff. We immediately began...

Posted by City of Calera Police Department on Wednesday, September 28, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rare green puppy born in Alabama
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
Hewitt-Trussville High School
Hewitt-Trussville HS principal on administrative leave; Trussville City Schools parents concerned over school safety
Alabama inmates on strike for better prison conditions
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot

Latest News

Brookwood High School
Tuscaloosa County school plans for new high school football stadium
Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh embrace loved ones after landing in Birmingham, Alabama.
Former captive Alex Drueke speaks to WBRC FOX6 News following release
Absolutely Alabama
Whale of a Party
Etowah County Schools is joining more than 30 school districts across the state to participate...
Etowah County Schools launch new program to enhance academic support