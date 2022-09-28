Calera Police: Investigation ongoing after ‘notebook’ discovered at Calera Middle School

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police confirmed a notebook was discovered at Calera Middle School. The notebook, according to school leaders, is similar to a notebook from a Netflix series and it mentions specific students.

The Calera Police Department posted this on Facebook: Our Calera Middle School Resource Officer was notified of this situation today by school staff. We immediately began investigating the incident in conjunction with the school and conferred with our district attorneys office. We will continue to be in constant contact with the school and the Board of Education and immediately follow up if new information is developed.

The Facebook post includes a letter to parents from Calera Middle School Assistant Principal Jennifer Nabors.

