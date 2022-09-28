LawCall
Birmingham Water Works Chair Chris Rice doubles back again; says he won’t dispute his resignation

By WBRC Staff and Jonathan Hardison
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In an emotional rollercoaster that has involved the mayor of Birmingham, the Birmingham Water Works Board and most importantly the citizens of Birmingham, BWW Chair Chris Rice has announced that he will not be challenging his original resignation but will instead step down from his role.

Rice submitted his original letter of resignation on September 6, after months of pressure from the city and an in-depth investigative report by WBRC’s Jonathan Hardison.

A week later on September 14, Rice rescinded his resignation, saying that he had been under duress when it was written.

Now, in the latest development on Wednesday, September 28 Rice says he will indeed resign.

