ADPH plans to disable comments function on social media accounts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting next week, you will no longer be able to post comments on the Alabama Department of Public Health’s social media accounts.

ADPH says the move is in effect until further notice.

Alabama Public Health posted an important announcement Monday saying that on October 3, it will disable the comments function on all posts meaning you won’t be able to comment on anything the department says on social media.

ADPH said it arrived at this decision after careful consideration of the general nature of comments and conversations often made on its social media accounts saying, “ADPH’s mission and purpose is to promote, protect, and improve Alabama’s health, and we feel this decision will allow us to best fulfill that mission.”

When asked if this decision will help stop the spread of misinformation, the department said it “provides medical and public health information based on current science. By providing fact-based information, persons can discuss guidance with their medical providers and make decisions that are best for their health.”

ADPH stopped short of saying the pandemic played a role in this decision adding that “ADPH needs to continue its focus on fact-based information, regarding additional topics of public health importance, in order to support public health’s mission and purpose.”

Comments both for and against ADPH’s decision flooded in shortly after the announcement.

But the department maintains that everyone’s voice will be heard saying “ADPH invites everyone to reach out to us with any questions or concerns about our public health messaging.”

You’ll still be able to send direct messages to any of ADPH’S social media accounts and you can also call or email the department directly.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.