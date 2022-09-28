LawCall
Abrams Elementary School evacuates following fire in Bessemer area

Abrams Elementary evacuated following fire at plant near school
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Students and staff are OK, but they had to evacuate J.S. Abrams Elementary in Bessemer Wednesday, September 28, 2022, because of a fire in the area.

The fire started at a plant near the school. The school was not on fire. The school is located on 23rd St. N.

Fire near Abrams Elementary School
Fire near Abrams Elementary School(wbrc)
Fire near Abrams Elementary School
Fire near Abrams Elementary School(wbrc)

Parents were told to up their children at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church at 1686 Spaulding-Ishkooda Rd. Bessemer Schools Superintendent Autumm Jeter said to be safe they are having he children picked up because of chemicals at the plant.

