3-time state champ Oak Grove HS Marching Band pushes the envelope each week

By Sheldon Haygood
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When I heard the Oak Grove Marching Band earlier this season at a Thursday night game I knew we had to make them our Band of the Week. The band sounded strong, playing with confidence, and it looked tight in how everyone displayed the groups appearance. At the time I did not know that the band had won the last three Class 4A band state titles. I do now.

“There is a culture of excellence with members of the band,” said Josh Meyer, the Oak Grove H.S. Band Director. “It is always about being better than the week before. We are never standing still, both on the field and in our approach to playing as a band. Members of this band work hard and strive to be better than the last performance and we are never complacent.”

The bands halftime show is called “Warriors Heart,” incorporating 60-pages of drill. It is a test of skills for all 101 members of this band.

The Oak Grove H.S. Marching Band is gearing up for another title defense, but is also preparing for a spring trip to San Antonio, TX to take part in the Fiesta Flambeau Parade. the 3-time state champs will be in the spotlight Friday night as the WBRC FOX6 Sideline Band of the Week at 10:25P.M.

