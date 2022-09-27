Woman, 3-year-old child killed in Tuscaloosa Co. accident

TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 33-year-old woman and a three-year-old child were killed in a multi-vehicle accident in Tuscaloosa County Monday, September 26, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Troopers said Laquavia R. Thomas, 33, of Tuscaloosa, and her three-year-old passenger were killed when her car was struck by a tractor-trailer. Troopers said after the initial collision, Thomas’s car struck an SUV. The SUV driver then hit another SUV.

Thomas and the toddler died on the scene, according to troopers.

The crash happened at 4:11 p.m. on I-59 near the 68 mile marker, in Tuscaloosa County, approximately three miles south of Tuscaloosa.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.