LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Woman, 3-year-old child killed in Tuscaloosa Co. accident

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 33-year-old woman and a three-year-old child were killed in a multi-vehicle accident in Tuscaloosa County Monday, September 26, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Troopers said Laquavia R. Thomas, 33, of Tuscaloosa, and her three-year-old passenger were killed when her car was struck by a tractor-trailer. Troopers said after the initial collision, Thomas’s car struck an SUV. The SUV driver then hit another SUV.

Thomas and the toddler died on the scene, according to troopers.

The crash happened at 4:11 p.m. on I-59 near the 68 mile marker, in Tuscaloosa County, approximately three miles south of Tuscaloosa.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rare green puppy born in Alabama
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
Dogs found playing with human skull in Birmingham
File image
Body found in South Alabama donation bin identified as homeless man

Latest News

Hewitt-Trussville High School
Hewitt-Trussville HS principal on administrative leave; Trussville City Schools parents concerned over school safety
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
Birmingham Water Works rate structure creates customer confusion
The Mountain Brook Police Chief confirmed that on September 23, 2022, the Mountain Brook Police...
Environmental activist group accused of vandalizing Mountain Brook home