Three arrests made for car burglaries in Hoover Sunday

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover Police Department has arrested three men on charges of breaking and entering into vehicles. The burglaries happened early Sunday morning in the Bluff Park community.

Hoover PD says dispatch received multiples calls of car break-ins Sunday, Sept. 25. Night shift officers saw a vehicle matching a description provided by callers. During the investigation, officers found property that had been reported as stolen, according to Hoover PD.

Hoover PD also says a stolen SUV was also found in the area by night shift officers.

Those charged for the burglaries are 20-year-old Mario Thomas for Unlawful breaking & entering vehicle x 3 and Theft of property 1st (motor vehicle), 20-year-old Da’Mario Thomas for Unlawful breaking & entering vehicle x 2, and 19-year-old Tavares Nelson for Unlawful breaking & entering vehicle x 2.

These are preliminary charges, and Hoover PD says as more car break-ins are reported, more warrants could be screened.

All three suspects were placed into the Hoover City Jail on Sept. 25 and have since been transferred to the Jefferson County Jail.

Hoover PD says all suspects entered the cars through unlocked doors. They are reminding everyone to take the necessary steps to protect their property:

  • Remove/secure all valuables, especially guns from vehicle
  • Have flood lights/video on
  • Lock the doors

