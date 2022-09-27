LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Special needs athlete ends high school football game with memorable tackle

On Friday night, a special moment took place in the final seconds of Andrews 64-14 win over Lubbock High. This is one Evan Sparks will always remember.
By Pete Christy and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - The final moments of a high school football game in Texas will be remembered by both teams for a long time.

On the final play of a game between high schools Andrews and Lubbock, Evan Sparks, a senior at Andrews, made a big tackle.

Sparks has special needs, and his teammates lifted him up and celebrated after the win.

Sparks ran over and pumped the whole crowd attending the Friday night game.

KCBD talked to the coaches to get the full backstory.

With Andrews leading 64-14, coach Tom Harvey said the crowd began chanting “We want Sparky!”

Harvey said it was actually Lubbock coach Juan Rodriguez who initiated the event.

Lubbock called the timeout and sent word to Andrews to put Sparks in the game, KCBD reported.

Harvey said he never spoke to Rodriguez about it, and can’t say enough about him for his kind action.

When KCBD contacted Rodriguez, he told them he wanted to put things in perspective and make it a teaching moment for his kids.

The coach said the score says one thing, but the last play of the game shows the character of the players.

“That kid brought humility to the game,” Rodriguez said. “That play will last forever.”

Copyright 2022 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rare green puppy born in Alabama
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Crash in Tarrant, 9/25/22
Two-vehicle crash on Pinson Valley Parkway in Tarrant
Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said they are searching for a missing...
Body of missing boater found on Lay Lake

Latest News

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers partnering with Alabama Coalition Against Rape
Farm Bill set to expire next year, farmers facing new challenges
NASA crashed an uncrewed spacecraft into an asteroid to see if it can prevent future threats...
NASA DART mission: Protecting Earth from asteroids
Dontez Garrett, victim of Sept. 25, 2022 homicide
Central Alabama Crime Stoppers seeking information in homicide case
Congresswoman Terri Sewell in town Monday to announce millions for workforce training for young...
Birmingham and Bessemer housing authorities get $1.5 million each for youth workforce development